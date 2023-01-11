Himachal: Accountability of SPCB officers to be fixed

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 10

The accountability of the staff of the HP State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) would be fixed if they fail to grant various permissions like consent to operate and establish within a stipulated time-frame.

Status of applications 21,785 Online applications received 366 Pending applications 14,285 Permissions granted 6,594 Rejected

A time period of two to 15 days has been fixed at various levels from a clerk up to the officials to clear the files after an investor furnishes all compliances. Failure to do so would invite an adverse entry in the performance ranking of a staffer.

This was stated by Sanjay Gupta, chairman, SPCB, yesterday during a review meeting at the board’s Baddi-based regional office.

The chairman reviewed the position of compliance of industrial units and gave directions to ensure that all units are compliant to various pollution norms under the Water Act, Air Act and Environment Protection Act. He directed that special focus be laid on regulation of municipal bodies in the area so that solid waste management, plastic waste disposal and sanitation is carried out properly by them in urban areas.

An interactive meeting was held with the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh Industrial Association (BBNIA). Members raised various problems that they face and stressed on the improvement in speedy disposal of consent applications and environmental compliances. The investors raised several issues like functioning of the Common Effluent Treatment Plant and disposal of active pharmaceutical ingredients disposal.

Gupta urged the industries towards self-regulation in order to reduce pollution and ensure conservation of the environment. He requested the BBNIA to train their staff to avail various facilities. He sought their cooperation for a pollution-free environment.

Apoorv Devgan, Member Secretary, SPCB, said the sampling module of the board has been upgraded for sample collection through mobile application and for transparency.

