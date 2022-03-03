Accused in fake NOC case held

Solan, March 2
The Baddi police on Wednesday arrested Akash Kumar, proprietor of AK Associates, for providing fake NOCs to various industrial units in this area, after the cancellation of his interim bail by the high court today.
Kumar was booked in various cases in which he had provided fake consent to operate certificates which are supposed to be issued by the State Pollution Control Board as well as fake fire certification.
Cases of forgery and cheating had been registered against him by the police in at least five cases.
A representative of Hygiene Airtech India Private Limited, Bhatolikalan in Baddi, had complained that as per documents received from Akash Kumar, the SPCB had granted the consent to operate on January 20. The board staff, however, observed that the application was filed on January 20 and was still under process. However, the representative of the industry claimed that the date of submitting the application and the grant of the consent to operate was the same, according to the documents produced by the company representative.
A fake fire NOC had also been provided by this consultant to US Industries, Theda village, in Baddi. The firm was given an NOC from the chief fire officer (CFO), dated March 27, 2021. As per the fake NOC, the premises were inspected on March 25, 2021.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces capture city of Kherson, 'explosions' heard in Kyiv
The invasion was denounced by the United Nations in a histor...
Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi dials Putin, calls for safe passage for Indian students
India asks citizens to leave Kharkiv as fighting intensifies...
Barnala student Chandan Jindal dies of stroke in Ukraine hospital
His father, who went to Ukraine to take care of him, is also...
Won't spare any effort to get back Indians stranded in Ukraine: Modi
Chairs high-level meeting to take stock of rescue operations