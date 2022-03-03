Accused in fake NOC case held

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 2

The Baddi police on Wednesday arrested Akash Kumar, proprietor of AK Associates, for providing fake NOCs to various industrial units in this area, after the cancellation of his interim bail by the high court today.

Kumar was booked in various cases in which he had provided fake consent to operate certificates which are supposed to be issued by the State Pollution Control Board as well as fake fire certification.

Cases of forgery and cheating had been registered against him by the police in at least five cases.

A representative of Hygiene Airtech India Private Limited, Bhatolikalan in Baddi, had complained that as per documents received from Akash Kumar, the SPCB had granted the consent to operate on January 20. The board staff, however, observed that the application was filed on January 20 and was still under process. However, the representative of the industry claimed that the date of submitting the application and the grant of the consent to operate was the same, according to the documents produced by the company representative.

A fake fire NOC had also been provided by this consultant to US Industries, Theda village, in Baddi. The firm was given an NOC from the chief fire officer (CFO), dated March 27, 2021. As per the fake NOC, the premises were inspected on March 25, 2021.