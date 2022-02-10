Accused in NDPS case flees from hospital

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 9

An accused Virender, a resident of Bhiwani district in Haryana, who was arrested on Monday in an NDPS case, fled from Civil Hospital’s Covid ward at Paonta Sahib this evening.

He had tested positive for Covid after his arrest on Monday and was admitted to the hospital for treatment. He was found walking out of the hospital’s emergency ward around 4 pm. He was among three youth arrested by the police for possessing 382 grams of contraband during a special naka laid by the Rajban police on Monday.

DSP Paonta Sahib Bir Bahadur informed that the accused fled around 4 pm from the civil hospital. His right arm is paralysed. Search was on to trace him.

Action against two policemen, who were entrusted his security, would be taken for dereliction of duty. —