Accused known to victims in 95.4% rape cases: Police study

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 19

Of the 1,123 rape cases registered in the past three years, the accused were known to the victims in 1,071 (95.4%) incidents. An analysis of the 1,123 rape cases reveals that sexual offenders have been identified as relatives in most of the cases.

‘Veerangna on Wheels’ The Police Department has also launched a scheme, ‘Veerangna on Wheels’, throughout the state for checking crime against women. Citizen groups and NGOs are also being involved to increase awareness in society.

“It is apparent that 48.5 per cent rape cases have been committed by known people, 27.1 per cent by those in friend circle, 16.5 per cent committed on the pretext of false promise of marriage, 3 per cent during live-in relationship and only 4.6 per cent by unknown persons,” said the police.

The rape accused were not known to the victims in only 52 (4.6 per cent) of

the 1,123 cases.

The police stressed that in order to curb such crimes, awareness programmes with the aegis of the Panchyati Raj Institutions need to be organised throughout the state. Educational institutes need to be sensitised to mitigate such crime. To redress the grievances of women, helpline number 1091 has been launched.

Women police stations have also been made functional in all districts of the state, except Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. On the apprehension of sexual assault/harassment, the victim can report the crime to the nearest Women police station or on the helpline number.