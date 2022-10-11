Accused known to victims in 98% rape cases: Police

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 10

Of the 895 rape cases registered in the past three years since 2020 in the state, about16.9 per cent (152) rape cases have been committed on the pretext of false promise of marriage while 4.1 per cent (37) during live-in relationships.

The accused were known to victims in about 98 per cent (877 out of 895) cases and 24.4 per cent (219) rapes were committed during friendship as per the analysis by the Police Department.

To curb such crimes, awareness programmes in villages and educational institutes are being organised and the police have established women help desk number 1091 for the redressal of grievances of women, a spokesperson of the department said here today.

Eleven Women Police Stations have also been made functional in all districts except Lahaul Spiti, Kinnaur and Police District Nurpur.

On apprehension of sexual assault/harassment, a victim may report to the nearest Women Police Stations or women help desk number to prevent such crime. The Police Department has also started a scheme known as “Veerangna on wheel” throughout the state.