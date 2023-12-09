Accused, victim solemnise marriage, High Court quashes FIR

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, December 8

“The court proceedings cannot be permitted to degenerate into a weapon of harassment and persecution. The power to do complete justice is the very essence of every judicial justice dispensation system.”

This was held by the HP High Court on a petition seeking quashing of an FIR under the provision of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) on the ground that the family members of the petitioner (accused) as well as the victim had settled the matter by solemnising the marriage of the victim with the petitioner on March 9, 2023.

It was further contended in the petition that thereafter they had been residing together as husband and wife in the matrimonial home and a compromise to this effect has also been effected on April 17, 2023.

While quashing the FIR, a Division Bench observed that “this court on the basis of the material placed on record has satisfied itself that the victim and her family members have settled the dispute and the victim is now leading a happy and a peaceful married life and, therefore, allowing the prosecution to continue in such case would only result in disturbance in their happy family life.

