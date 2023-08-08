Act against arhtiyas flouting rules, says SKM

Shimla, August 7
Sanyukt Kisan Manch has urged the government to take strict action against commission agents and loaders who are not complying with the rules in the market yards.
The government should immediately cancel the licence of such arhtiyas and loaders who are flouting the rules and causing inconvenience to the growers, it said.
Meanwhile, Seb Utpadak Sangh too has alleged that despite agreeing to selling apple on per kg basis, the fruit wasn’t being sold by weight. “At many places it’s just being shown in paper to have been sold by weight,” alleged Sohan Thakur, president of Seb Utpadak Sangh.
“We will organise a protest at APMC office in Dhalli on August 23 against APMC’s failure to implement the rules in market yards,” he said.
