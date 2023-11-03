Act against illegal constructions: DC

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 2

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal has directed the authorities of the municipal bodies in the district to take appropriate action against illegal constructions in their respective areas. He gave these directions while presiding over a meeting organised with the officials of the municipal bodies of Kangra district here on Tuesday.

Jindal said the municipal bodies should also plan to increase their sources of income for better functioning. Instructions have also been given to take appropriate steps to collect the outstanding house tax. It was very important to prepare an action plan to make their respective areas look beautiful and clean, he said.

The DC said it was mandatory to take necessary steps for solid waste management in urban bodies and necessary funds for this had been made available to all municipal bodies. He said the municipal bodies should coordinate with the officials of the Public Works Department to take necessary steps for disposal of plastic waste, he said.

