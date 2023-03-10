Act against 'miscreants' posing as tourists: ABVP

Shimla, March 9
Alleging that tourists from other states have been entering Himachal with weapons, creating ruckus and disturbing peace, ABVP state unit leaders have demanded round-the-clock checking. They have also demanded strict action against such “miscreants”.
A riot-like situation was witnessed at Manikaran in Kullu district recently when hundreds of miscreants from other state went on a rampage. They assaulted local residents and vandalised temples, houses and vehicles.
ABVP leader Akash Negi said, “Himachal Pradesh is a peaceful state but some tourists from other states have been coming here with weapons and assaulting local residents. We vehemently condemn this act and demand strict against such elements who are hell bent on disturbing peace in our state.”
Negi added, “Recently, a few tourists came to a religious place and assaulted locals. They do not come here for tourism but to disturb peace.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
China's Parliament endorses President Xi Jinping for rare 3rd five-year-term
Xi, 69, was re-elected by the once-in-a-five-year Congress o...
BSF arrests Pakistani intruder in Ferozepur sector of Punjab
During initial questioning, he says he is a resident of Khyb...
Land-for-jobs ‘scam’: Enforcement Directorate carries out searches in Bihar
The searches are covering some leaders linked to the Rashtri...
Sikh leader in California arrested for plotting to hire ‘hit men to shoot’ gurdwara members and burn it down in dispute over Rs 6.56 crore
Raj Gill was allegedly seen roaming with a gun, threatening ...