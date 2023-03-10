 Act against 'miscreants' posing as tourists: ABVP : The Tribune India

Act against 'miscreants' posing as tourists: ABVP

Act against 'miscreants' posing as tourists: ABVP


Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 9

Alleging that tourists from other states have been entering Himachal with weapons, creating ruckus and disturbing peace, ABVP state unit leaders have demanded round-the-clock checking. They have also demanded strict action against such “miscreants”.

A riot-like situation was witnessed at Manikaran in Kullu district recently when hundreds of miscreants from other state went on a rampage. They assaulted local residents and vandalised temples, houses and vehicles.

ABVP leader Akash Negi said, “Himachal Pradesh is a peaceful state but some tourists from other states have been coming here with weapons and assaulting local residents. We vehemently condemn this act and demand strict against such elements who are hell bent on disturbing peace in our state.”

Negi added, “Recently, a few tourists came to a religious place and assaulted locals. They do not come here for tourism but to disturb peace.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Neena Gupta shares emotional video for Satish Kaushik who once had offered to marry her when she was pregnant with Masaba

2
Punjab

Over 11,200 tillers in Punjab to get ownership rights over land as President gives assent to Bill

3
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

4
Delhi

Fresh trouble for Manish Sisodia; ED arrests ex-Delhi deputy CM on money laundering charges

5
Entertainment

Kavita Kaushik gives befitting reply to Twitter user comments 'Ugly 41 year old lady' on her pic

6
Nation

President Murmu pays obeisance at Golden Temple in Amritsar, SGPC submits memo on 'Bandi Singhs', HSGPC

7
Punjab

Uproar in Punjab Assembly over Sidhu Moosewala case; Congress MLAs stage walkout

8
Nation

Man blackmails Rajasthan woman judge with her morphed photographs, demands Rs 20 lakh

9
Punjab

2015 Kotkapura firing case: Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, son Sukhbir move anticipatory bail pleas in Faridkot court

10
Chandigarh

Police use water cannon on Punjab BJP leaders, workers as they try to march to Vidhan Sabha

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

China's Parliament endorses President Xi Jinping for rare 3rd five-year-term

China's Parliament endorses President Xi Jinping for rare 3rd five-year-term

Xi, 69, was re-elected by the once-in-a-five-year Congress o...

BSF arrests Pakistani intruder in Ferozepur sector of Punjab

BSF arrests Pakistani intruder in Ferozepur sector of Punjab

During initial questioning, he says he is a resident of Khyb...

Haryana CM-sarpanches meeting; no consensus yet, another round of talks today

Haryana CM-sarpanches meeting; no consensus yet, another round of talks today

Land-for-jobs ‘scam’: Enforcement Directorate carries out searches in Bihar

Land-for-jobs ‘scam’: Enforcement Directorate carries out searches in Bihar

The searches are covering some leaders linked to the Rashtri...

Sikh leader in California arrested for plotting to hire ‘hit men to shoot’ gurdwara members and burn it down in dispute over Rs 6.56 crore

Sikh leader in California arrested for plotting to hire ‘hit men to shoot’ gurdwara members and burn it down in dispute over Rs 6.56 crore

Raj Gill was allegedly seen roaming with a gun, threatening ...


Cities

View All

Migrant dies after Chinese kite string slits his throat

Migrant dies after Chinese kite string slits his throat

Fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump

Must turn SAD into party of farmers, says Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh

Amritsar artistes recall Satish Kaushik as intelligent actor, director

Two tourists among 3 robbed by snatchers

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Tent pitched on road outside BJP office, motorists harried

Tent pitched on road outside BJP office, motorists harried

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Retd Navy officer drugged at ISBT-43, robbed, left near PGI

60 tipsy drivers caught on Holi in Chandigarh, 29 vehicles impounded

From April 1, Chandigarh to scrap all govt vehicles over 15 yrs old

L-G felicitates 10 women cops

L-G felicitates 10 women cops

Delhi: Atishi gets Education & Power, Saurabh Bhardwaj Health

Two killed, six hurt as SUV rams into two cars

AAP’s door-to-door campaign from March 13

25 bootleggers held, liquor seized

2 held over death of woman, child in snatching incident

2 held over death of woman, child in snatching incident

Holi celebrations turn tragic, one killed over minor dispute

Drunk revellers thrash 2 youths

RBI fines co-op bank in Nakodar

Meet demands or face agitation, warn sanitation workers

Cops tighten noose around hooligans, 566 challaned

Cops tighten noose around hooligans, 566 challaned

63 illegal shops under flyover razed

Work to recarpet Dhandari flyover begins

Fresh tenders floated for procurement of portable waste compactors

Social activists write to CM about 'poor' layout plan

Coal stock dwindles, outages loom large

Coal stock dwindles, outages loom large

Dumped next to Chhoti Nadi, waste set on fire, smoulders

Weapon smugglers arrested with 2 country-made pistols