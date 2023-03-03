Act against people throwing filth in Banikhet nullah: DC

Our Correspondent

Chamba, March 2

Deputy Commissioner DC Rana has issued instructions to the officials of the department concerned to take action against people who are throwing sewerage filth in the nullah at Banikhet.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding ‘district environment management plan’ here on Wednesday. He also asked National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Limited to cooperate in setting up a waste disposal plant at Banikhet.

The Deputy Commissioner said all the local bodies and departments concerned should ensure effective implementation of the district environment management plan. He also urged them to ensure that the rules and norms laid down by the National Green Tribunal were followed in letter and spirit.

He said necessary steps should be taken to set up material recovery facility in Bhagot area and proper disposal of waste materials under the jurisdiction of the municipal council.

He also took cognisance of the fact that MC contractors were dumping garbage into the Ravi and its tributaries. He directed the police to take action under the Water Conservation Act.

Officials of the Chamba and Dalhousie municipal councils, Dalhousie Cantonment Board, Chowari nagar panchayat, Jal Shakti, Health, Ayurveda and Animal Husbandry departments gave detailed presentations on various works regarding sewerage facility and bio-medical waste management.