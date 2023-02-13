Act in place, yet apple being sold in boxes, not by weight

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, February 12

Despite the state notifying the Legal Metrology Act — which mandates the selling and buying of fruits and vegetables only through weight or numbers — in November 2011, apple continues to be traded on the basis of number of boxes (not weight) in most mandis of the state.

Notified in 2011 The state government had notified the Legal Metrology Act in November 2011

It mandates selling and buying of fruits and vegetables only through weight or numbers

Considering the actual weight of an apple box varies from 22-23 kg to 32-33 kg against the supposed weight of 20 kg, apple growers are losing substantial revenue due to the non-implementation of the Act.

“A telescopic carton as per the government-specified standards in the HPMC record is for 20 kg weight. Under market pressure, growers are expected to stuff the box with 25-30 kg of fruit, resulting in substantial income loss,” said Sanjay Mehta, an orchardist from Kotgarh.

Even as weight-wise apple trade continues to be disregarded in major mandis of the state, private players buy and sell the produce on the basis of weight. “The private institutional buyers like CA stores, Reliance Fresh and Big Basket, etc, follow the law by making purchases on per kg basis. The other licenced as well as non-licenced traders continue the practice of buying boxes, with government agencies being mute spectators,” Mehta added.

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi said the government was aware of the issue and was working towards finding a solution. “We believe weight-wise trade is the best for apple growers. We are in talks with all stakeholders and will arrive at a concrete decision soon,” he added.

Negi further said the government was considering the option of using universal carton (unlike in-use telescopic carton, the capacity of the universal carton can’t be enhanced beyond the fixed weight) or weight-wise trading to address the issue. “We will go with what suits our growers the best,” he added.

Naresh Thakur, MD, Himachal Pradesh State Agricultural Marketing Board, said apple was being traded in many mandis on the basis of weight. “In Kullu and Mandi, apple is sold on the basis of weight. We are trying to have the same system across all mandis in the state,” he added.

Thakur said having weight-wise trade in Shimla and Kinnaur was tough because of high volume and the lack of space in the mandis.