Act not implemented, Hattees take out protest march at Nahan

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 5

Peeved at the inordinate delay in the implemention of the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Hattee community of trans-Giri area of Sirmaur, the Hattee Yuva Vichar Manch today took out a protest march at Nahan.

The protesters said they have been awaiting for the amended Act to be implemented for the last four months but the state government, it seems, was not keen on its implementation.

Hundreds of youth, who were awaiting its implementation to enable them to apply for government jobs under the ST quota, have been left high and dry, they said. The Act was passed by both houses of Parliament. It became an Act after receiving the President’s nod in August this year. It was notified in September.

A protest was held at Chandigarh two days ago by the youth and another one was held at Nahan today. The protestors said such protests would continue till the state government implements the Act.

A number of Hattee community members marched from the Chowgan ground to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and handed over a memorandum to the official demanding immediate implementation of the Act. They contended that the government was finding excuses for not implementing it. The protesters said the poor youth, who had spent large sums of money on taking coaching for competition exams, were suffering as they were unable to compete under the ST quota for various government jobs which had been notified by the state government. The Hattee youth have vowed to continue their protest till the state implemented the Act and added that the protest would be taken to the trans- Giri area now.

#Nahan #Sirmaur #Solan