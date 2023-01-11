Act tough against drug peddlers, Himachal CM tells DGP

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, January 10

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today took cognizance of a news item published in The Tribune pertaining to rising drug trafficking in Palampur.

Sukhu directed the DGP to personally look into the matter and take tough action against persons involved in the illegal trade. The police would submit an action-taken report to him within 48 hours.

The Chief Minister, later talking to The Tribune, said that the menace of drug trafficking and drug abuse among the youth was a matter of concern. He added that the situation was alarming and the police should act before things go out of control, as had happened in Punjab.

He said, “The drug problem is a serious threat to public health, safety and well-being. Besides, it is considered to be the origin of both petty as well as heinous crimes like smuggling and money laundering.”

He added, “There should be a check on free movement of drugs in the state. My government will deal with the situation strictly to curb drug trafficking. Stringent measures will be taken to protect our youth from falling prey to the drug menace. If needed, the state will bring a stringent legislation to tackle the problem.”

The Tribune had highlighted that anti-social elements were reaching out to adolescents and schoolchildren with different types of intoxicants. There were several outlets in different parts of the region supplying both cheap and expensive drugs to the youth.

“Before the problems of alcoholism and drug abuse take root in Palampur, the state should initiate necessary steps to build a climate of abstinence by disseminating information about the ill-effects of drug consumption,” said Raman Awasthi, a social activist and resident of Bindravan, who has launched a campaign against the drug mafia.

