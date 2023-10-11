Act tough in illegal mining cases: Sukhu to DCs, SPs

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 10

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today directed senior district officers to take strict action against illegal mining and set up integrated check posts in border areas to ensure law and order. He presided over a conference of DCs and SPs of all districts held here.

The CM reviewed the progress of various flagship projects and instructed the officers concerned to expedite them in a time-bound manner. He reviewed the progress of the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aashray Yojana, e-charging stations, Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools and other major schemes.

Sukhu directed the officers to check illegal mining with the help of drones and CCTV cameras. Instructions were also issued for the creation of integrated police posts of the excise and taxation and forest departments in border areas.

He said, “Good governance is a must and all officers must work with sincerity, devotion and integrity to achieve targets in stipulated time.” He added that the Deputy Commissioner offices should be linked with the SDM offices through the e-office system and the field offices should adopt the e-filing system in letter and in spirit.

Sukhu said in the next 10 years, Himachal would become one of the most prosperous and self-reliant states.

