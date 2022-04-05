Action against 8 drug de-addiction centres

Shimla, April 4
The Himachal Pradesh State Mental Health Authority has taken action against eight drug de-addiction centres in Una district after receiving complaints of human rights violations. While six of these centres have been issued notices, the licences of the remaining two have not been renewed. While speaking at a webinar conducted by NGO Umang Foundation, Chief Executive Officer of the authority Sanjay Pathak said complaints of mental and physical torture had been received. “It is illegal to do so. On receipt of these complaints, action has been taken against them,” he said.
He said in order to save children and youth from drug addiction, family members should maintain constant communication with them. He said a drug prevention centre could not be opened without registering with the State Mental Health Authority.—
