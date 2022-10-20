Action against water wastage

Some people continue to waste water, despite the frequent shortage of water in the city. Water is often seen leaking from storage tanks. Although the water distribution company SJPNL has been issuing notices to such people, some continue to waste water. Strict action should be taken against repeat offenders. — Rahul, Shimla

Garbage in Shoghi

Heaps of garbage can be seen in the Shoghi market near Shimla. It has not been cleared for over a week. Garbage bags are thrown outside the public toilet in the market, which is causing inconvenience to people. It should be removed at the earliest. — Pushpunder, Shoghi

Install heaters in HPU library

It is becoming difficult for students to sit in the library at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) as the weather is getting cold. With the temperatures set to plunge further, the university administration should install heaters in the library for the convenience of the students. — Rajni, Shimla

