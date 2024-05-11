Action to be taken against those spreading fake news

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 10

District Election Officer-cum- Deputy Commissioner Solan Manmohan Sharma today said action would be taken against those spreading fake and baseless news and incorrect information on social media platforms.

Provisions of punishment Section 66A of the IT Act has provision for action against misleading messages on social media

Section 295A of the IPC to be invoked for inciting religious sentiments

“Social media also comes under the category of electronic media and the content circulated on it is being closely monitored round the clock by the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee constituted at the district level,” he said. “If any material related to violation of the Model Code of Conduct is found on social media, action will be initiated as per rules against the erring person,” he added.

“Guidelines have been issued by the Election Commission of India to stop misinformation and misuse of media platforms through various media and the MCMC committee was keenly observing all such platforms,” he said.

Cases of hate speech through social media, are also being closely monitored, he said. Talking about legal aspects, he said that under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code, there is a provision for punishment for inciting religious sentiments or insulting any religion or sect. Under Section 66A of the IT Act, action can be taken against spreading misleading and objectionable messages on various social media platforms.

