Actor gifts Filmfare award to alma mater

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 19

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal presented the Filmfare award for the “best male debut” that he had received in 2012 to his alma mater, Army Public School, Dagshai, during an alumni meet held last evening on the school premises. Jammwal won the award for his first Hindi film ‘Force’.

Handing over the trophy to the officiating Principal Meenakshi Shridhar, he said the formative years at the school had played a key role in his life, hence he wanted to present his most valuable belonging to his alma mater. The students and staff were humbled by his gesture.

Jammwal passed out from the school in 1996. Interacting with the student, he said the tradition of all-round development of the school helped him expand his horizon. He also gave tips on fitness and shared his experiences at the school with the students.

A total of 45 students of the 1996 batch attended the alumni meet. The batch also felicitated 10 teachers who had taught at the school for several years.

Those present at the meet also included Group Captain Vikas Rishi, who is the first fighter jet pilot from the school, and chief executive officer of the White HatEducation Technology Karan Bajaj. Rishis motivated the students to join the Air Force while Bajaj shared his experience in the field of business with the students.