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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Actress Divya Dutta visits Sobha Singh Art Gallery

Actress Divya Dutta visits Sobha Singh Art Gallery

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Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 09:44 PM May 31, 2026 IST
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Actress Divya Dutta being honoured at Sobha Singh Art Gallery.
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Renowned Bollywood actress Divya Dutta visited the Sobha Singh Art Gallery on Sunday and described her experience at the iconic cultural institution as truly unforgettable.

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Deeply impressed by the artistic ambience and rich heritage preserved at the gallery, Dutta said, “What an amazing experience coming to the Sobha Singh Art Gallery and witnessing such extraordinary art.” She spent considerable time exploring the gallery and interacting with members of the Sobha Singh Memorial Art Society.

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During her visit, the actress showed special interest in the gallery’s Archival Section, where she carefully examined rare letters written to legendary artist Sobha Singh by some of India’s most celebrated literary and film personalities, including Prithviraj Kapoor, Balraj Sahni and Rajinder Singh Bedi. The archival collection offers a unique glimpse into the close association that Sobha Singh shared with prominent figures of Indian cinema and literature.

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Dutta also admired the bust of Prithviraj Kapoor installed at the entrance of the gallery complex, which symbolises the enduring cultural and artistic bond between Sobha Singh and the Indian film fraternity.

A particularly touching moment during the visit came when the actress was presented with a painting of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. As a mark of reverence and devotion, she respectfully covered her head before receiving the artwork, a gesture that was appreciated by those present.

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Expressing her admiration for the legacy of Sobha Singh, whose paintings continue to attract art lovers from across the country, Dutta said she felt honoured to be associated with the celebrated artist’s enduring contribution to Indian art and culture.

The actress also assured members of the gallery management that she would participate in the proposed celebrations marking the 125th birth anniversary of Sobha Singh, scheduled to be held in Mumbai later this year. Her commitment to join the commemorative event was warmly welcomed by the organisers.

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