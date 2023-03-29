Adani firm to face action if law violations detected: Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 28

The issue of the alleged exploitation of apple growers by an Adani Group company was raised in the Vidhan Sabha today. Members said that an agreement should have been signed with the company before three controlled atmospheric (CA) stores set up in the apple belt were handed over to it.

Consult growers to fix apple rates Theog MLA Kuldeep Rathore said that the Adani Group had set up the first CA store in 2006 to save apple growers from exploitation by middlemen and commission agents but now ‘it is exploiting them’

Shimla Urban MLA Harish Janartha said apple procurement rates must be decided in consultation with the growers and there should be some mechanism to control rate fixing

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi assured the House that action would be taken against the Adani Group company if violation of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act or other malpractices were detected in the running of CA stores in the apple belt.

Negi was replying to a query asked by Theog MLA Kuldeep Rathore during the Question Hour in the Vidhan Sabha. He said that the CA stores were constructed under the National Horticulture Board and with the help of NABARD funds from 2008 to 2011 and no MoU was signed before these were handed over to the Adani Group.

Negi said, “We will examine the legal aspects of the issue to see if after so many years we can sign an MoU to protect the interests of the apple growers.” Rathore said that the CA stores in the Shimla apple belt were handed over to the Adani Group without signing an MoU. “When the apple season starts, the Adani company announces procurement rates and the fruit prices fall suddenly, causing huge losses to the growers,” he alleged.

The minister said that the Adani Group had been provided a grant of Rs 15.98 crore through NABARD under the National Horticulture Board to set up CA stores but no MoU was signed. “The Adani Group company has set up three CA stores at Sainj (Theog), Mehdali (Rohru) and Revali (Kumarsain) in Shimla district,” he added.