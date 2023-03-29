 Adani firm to face action if law violations detected: Minister : The Tribune India

Adani firm to face action if law violations detected: Minister

Adani firm to face action if law violations detected: Minister


Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 28

The issue of the alleged exploitation of apple growers by an Adani Group company was raised in the Vidhan Sabha today. Members said that an agreement should have been signed with the company before three controlled atmospheric (CA) stores set up in the apple belt were handed over to it.

Consult growers to fix apple rates

  • Theog MLA Kuldeep Rathore said that the Adani Group had set up the first CA store in 2006 to save apple growers from exploitation by middlemen and commission agents but now ‘it is exploiting them’
  • Shimla Urban MLA Harish Janartha said apple procurement rates must be decided in consultation with the growers and there should be some mechanism to control rate fixing

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi assured the House that action would be taken against the Adani Group company if violation of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act or other malpractices were detected in the running of CA stores in the apple belt.

Negi was replying to a query asked by Theog MLA Kuldeep Rathore during the Question Hour in the Vidhan Sabha. He said that the CA stores were constructed under the National Horticulture Board and with the help of NABARD funds from 2008 to 2011 and no MoU was signed before these were handed over to the Adani Group.

Negi said, “We will examine the legal aspects of the issue to see if after so many years we can sign an MoU to protect the interests of the apple growers.” Rathore said that the CA stores in the Shimla apple belt were handed over to the Adani Group without signing an MoU. “When the apple season starts, the Adani company announces procurement rates and the fruit prices fall suddenly, causing huge losses to the growers,” he alleged.

The minister said that the Adani Group had been provided a grant of Rs 15.98 crore through NABARD under the National Horticulture Board to set up CA stores but no MoU was signed. “The Adani Group company has set up three CA stores at Sainj (Theog), Mehdali (Rohru) and Revali (Kumarsain) in Shimla district,” he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Amritpal Singh seen without turban on Delhi street in fresh CCTV footage

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin man Inderdeep Gosal fatally stabs man in Canada’s Vancouver; arrested as video goes viral

3
Punjab

Police close to arresting Amritpal, Punjab Advocate-General tells high court

4
Jalandhar

Couple from Punjab's Goraya shot dead in Philippines

5
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann hits out at Akal Takht Jathedar for ‘provoking’ people through ultimatum to AAP govt

6
Jalandhar

3 students arrested for blackening CM Bhagwant Mann’s picture at Khatkar Kalan Mohalla Clinic

7
Nation

Atiq Ahmad, 2 others get life sentence in Umesh Pal kidnapping case

8
Nation

Major anti-breast cancer drug off patent: Government in Parliament; room for cheaper generics

9
Nation

India shining on world stage, natural for anti-national forces to unite: PM Modi

10
Nation

Licences of 18 pharma firms cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs, 26 issued show-cause notices

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt
Trending

Amritpal Singh's selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by Sept
Haryana

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by September

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor
Amritsar

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor

STUDY VISA FRAUD
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

Top News

Karnataka Assembly poll schedule to be announced today

Karnataka Assembly poll schedule to be announced today

The poll panel will announce the election schedule at 11.30 ...

Did Amritpal Singh plan to give interview before his arrest?

Did Amritpal Singh plan to give interview before his arrest?

Pro-Khalistani activist likely visit to Hoshiarpur last nigh...

Is Amritpal Singh in Punjab? Did the pro-Khalistan activist dodged Punjab Police again

Is Amritpal Singh in Punjab? Did pro-Khalistan activist dodge police again

Police say Amritpal was on his way from Delhi with three oth...

Hunt for Amritpal Singh; massive search ops in Punjab's Hoshiarpur after some suspects abandon car following police chase

Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; massive search in Punjab's Hoshiarpur after some suspects abandon car following police chase

The occupants of the vehicle abandoned the car near Gurdwara...

Sukhwinder Sukhu meets Bhagwant Mann over breakfast

Sukhvinder Sukhu meets Bhagwant Mann over breakfast, discusses water issue

To meet regularly after 15 days and find a solution, says Su...


Cities

View All

Health Dept workers hold pen-down strike

Health Dept workers hold pen-down strike

Residents protest over deteriorating law & order situation in Tarn Taran

Start survey to identify illegal buildings: MC Commissioner

Farmers’ body criticises govt for slashing per person quota of wheat under PDS

Town planning wing exceeds revenue target but other MC departments lax

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Underpasses, flyovers fix to traffic problem: Parl panel

Underpasses, flyovers fix to traffic problem: Parl panel

Mayor bars inaugurations sans nod, Oppn councillors miffed

New Chandigarh ‘NIV lab’ project shifted to Jammu

Rain forecast for two days

From April 1, Chandigarh to scrap 15-year-old govt vehicles

Delhi HC overturns trial court order, frames charges against Shrajeel Imam, 8 others

2019 Jamia violence case: Delhi HC overturns trial court order, frames charges against Shrajeel Imam, 8 others

Amritpal Singh seen without turban on Delhi street in fresh CCTV footage

Congress leaders, workers detained while trying to march near Red Fort against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

DU women’s college students claim men scaled walls, harassed them during fest

19 fire tenders rushed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Badarpur

Woman in live-in found dead, foul play suspected

Woman in live-in found dead, foul play suspected

DC serves show-cause notice on XEN

Two Kapurthala residents held with illegal pistol

Rs 35-crore property tax collected

Murdered NRI couple's kin in shock; gloom in villages

Record ~116-crore property tax collected, ~24 cr still pending

Record Rs 116-crore property tax collected, Rs 24 cr still pending

Man dies by suicide, NRI wife booked

Gorkha's remand extended by 2 days

22 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Bahl joins as PPCB Chief Engineer

Rajpura set to get facelift as key development projects given nod

Rajpura set to get facelift as key development projects given nod

4 fresh Covid cases reported in Patiala district

Testing increased as dist reports fresh Covid cases

Workshop on Agniveer Vayu recruitment

NCC cadets visit Indian Military Academy