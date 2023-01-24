Adani Group blames truckers for high freight

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 23

The Adani Group management has blamed transporters for controlling all operational decisions relating to transportation of material. It has stated that their unbridled control without authority or accountability is resulting in inefficiencies.

Trust deficit Transporters doubt that the Adani Group wants to continue operations in Himachal as it has stated that merely 550 trucks are required for the two plants at Darlaghat and Barmana, which were closed on December 15.

Ajay Kapur, CEO, Adani Group, says, “It is an alarming situation as transporters unions are effectively controlling and making all transport-related operational decisions that lie in the company’s domain. The recent closure of operations in two cement plants is an example of the far-reaching consequence of the unbridled control exercised by the transporters unions.”

Kapur, in a recent communication to the Chairman of the Permanent Standing Committee, which is working out the freight rates, blamed transporters for artificially keeping the freight rates very high to make a quick profit. He also blamed them for engaging an excessive number trucks .

The Adani group management has demanded freeing the transportation market from the control of the unions and a moratorium on new trucks, besides swapping of cement bags between Ambuja and ACC units and other group companies.

Transporters, however, say that the Adani Group management must have weighed factors like the number of vehicles in the fleet before they took over the two plants.

Naresh Gupta, president, Himachal Pradesh Transporters Federation, says, “Swapping of Ambuja Cement Ltd and ACC Ltd products amounts to cheating of customers as the quality of the two cement brands is different and their prices, too, are different. This will not be permitted as it is unethical.”