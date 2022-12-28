Adani group turns to Himachal Govt to end cement plant crisis

Ambika Sharma
Solan, December 27
Adani Cement has sought the Himachal Pradesh Government’s intervention in running its cement plants in the state, claiming it was forced to shut the two plants due to non-cooperation from transporters.
It claimed that due to the non-cooperation from transporters, the problems of dealers selling cement across the state had aggravated as they were losing business. There are about 1,400 dealers selling cement from Ambuja Cements Limited (ACL) at Darlaghat in Solan and ACC plant in Bilaspur across the state.
Adani Cement, which took over the two plants recently, had unilaterally closed these on December 15 citing losses. The transporters had declined to accept lower freight rate of Rs 6 per tonne per km (PTPK) as against the prevailing rates of Rs 10.58 PTPK and Rs 11.41 PTPK. The Adani Cement management today said it was making efforts to resolve the issue of the closure of two plants in HP. “The management is seeking cooperation from all stakeholders, including transport unions, to resolve these issues amicably,” a plant official said.
