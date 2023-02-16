Adani mgmt, truckers fail to resolve freight row again

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 15

With the Adani Group management and the transporters shifting their stand over the freight rate with each passing day, the 63-day impasse could not be resolved so far.

A meeting held between the two sides at Darlaghat today remained inconclusive yet again as the company management offered a freight rate of Rs 8.30 per tonne per km (PTPK) for multi-axle vehicles and Rs 9.30 PTPK for single-axle vehicles, as against Rs 9.35 PTPK and Rs 10.35 PTPK offered by the transporters.

The transporters, who worked for the Barmana and Darlaghat plants, maintain since the single-axle vehicles undergo more wear and tear and are economically less viable, a higher freight rate is being demanded for such vehicles. There are about 1,590 single-axle and about 1,370 multi-axle vehicles at Darlaghat, while there were about 3,500 trucks at Barmana, majority of them being single-axle.

Transporters said though the company management stressed for multi-axle vehicles, the hilly terrain was not suitable for large trucks as roads were narrow and they faced technical glitches while negotiating bumpy stretches of roads.

“A majority of the cement dealers have limited storage capacity that can hardly accommodate the number of cement bags carried on a single-axle vehicle. At times, a vehicle remains stranded for a couple of days merely for unloading cement bags,” said Naresh Gupta, president of the HP State Transporters Federation.

