Adani stores reduce apple price by Rs 2, alleges kisan morcha

Shimla, August 27
The Sanyukt Kisan Manch has alleged that Adani stores have reduced the price of extra extra small (EES) apple by Rs 2, from Rs 60 to Rs 58. “The government has formed a committee to negotiate the procurement prices of private stores. But Adani stores are unilaterally fixing their prices, challenging the authority of the government-appointed committee,” said Sanjay Chauhan, co-convener, Sanyukt Kisan Manch.
The Adani stores had announced their opening prices even before the meeting of the committee and were issued notice by the committee at its August 25 meeting.
“A couple of days back, an Adani store was criticised by the committee for announcing their prices before any negotiations with the committee. And now they have reduced the prices without any consultation with the committee. It’s a direct challenge to the government,” said Chauhan.
A challenge
