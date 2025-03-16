ADB to fund water sports infra in Una

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has principally agreed to provide funds amounting to Rs 10 crore for the development of adventure sports and related tourism facilities in Androuli village, located on the banks of Gobind Sagar Lake in the Bangana subdivision of Una district. Una DC Jatin Lal stated that the proposal, along with the detailed project report, has been submitted to the ADB for funding.

The DC also mentioned that a bridge over the Gobind Sagar reservoir, connecting the two opposite banks of Lathiani and Mandli villages in the Bangana subdivision, is under planning. A sum of Rs 871 crore will be spent on the construction of the bridge, which will significantly reduce the road distance between Una and Hamirpur. This bridge is expected to further boost tourism, as more people will prefer the new, shorter route for travel.

Jatin Lal added that the picturesque Solasingi mountain range in the Bangana subdivision of the Kutlehar Assembly segment, which rises on one side of the Gobind Sagar Lake, has been developed as a launch pad for paragliding. The take-off point has been finalised by the Tourism Department at Garbhasada village atop the Solasingi Dhaar, while the landing spot will be on the plain ground along the reservoir’s bank. He noted that paragliding trials have already been successfully carried out by instructors, and regular sports activities will commence in the upcoming paragliding season.

The DC further mentioned that various adventure water sports, such as kayaking, speed boating, wind sailing, jet skiing and others, have been tested in Gobind Sagar Lake, and these sports will soon be made available to visitors.