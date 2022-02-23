ADC to probe removal of Baddi councillor

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 22

The Solan ADC will probe the removal of councillor Tarsem Chawdhary from the Baddi Municipal Council (MC).

A representation was made by MC President Urmila Chawdhary on January 31 to remove Chaudhary on the grounds that he had not attended three meetings on November 20, December 17 and January 27. This was the ground for his removal.

The Nalagarh Sub-Divisional Magistrate had forwarded Urmila’s representation to the Deputy Commissioner, Solan, on February 2 for further action who had later sent it to the state government.

Nearly three weeks after this move, the Secretary, Urban Development Department, has directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner to probe the matter and verify the facts.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Zafar Iqbal said, “An inquiry will be conducted to verify the claims made by the MC president for the removal of Tarsem from the Baddi MC. Tarsem has been given two-day notice to explain his position. I

will complete the inquiry within two weeks and furnish the report to the Secretary, Urban Development Department.”

Seven councillors, including Tarsem, were absent from the meetings. But due to lack of quorum, these could not be considered. The plea of the president fails to hold water.

This move is being seen as a last-ditch effort to save the president and vice-president of the civic body against whom a no-confidence motion was moved by five of the nine councillors on February 2.

Tarsem had spearheaded the move. Removing one councillor was seen as a tactical move as this would leave both Congress and BJP with equal number of four councillors. No decision has yet been taken on moving the no-confidence motion by the authorities.