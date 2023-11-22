 ADCs authorised to conduct polls of Mayor, Dy Mayor in four MCs : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • ADCs authorised to conduct polls of Mayor, Dy Mayor in four MCs

ADCs authorised to conduct polls of Mayor, Dy Mayor in four MCs

ADCs authorised to conduct polls of Mayor, Dy Mayor in four MCs

Picture for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, November 21

The state government today authorised the Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs) of respective districts to conduct the polls of Mayor and Deputy Mayor in the four civic bodies of Solan, Mandi, Dharamsala and Palampur.

Mandi mayoral poll on Nov 25

  • Elections to pick the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Mandi Municipal Corporation would be held on Nov 25
  • MC Commissioner HS Rana said a meeting has been called on November 25 at 12 noon to conduct the elections and all preparations have been made for the purpose
  • The district administration has asked the councillors to remain present at the meeting
  • here are 11 councillors from the BJP and four from the Congress in the MC

Solan ADC Ajay Yadav while confirming the news said, “A meeting will be convened tomorrow where officials, including the Deputy Commissioner and Commissioner of the Solan Municipal Corporation (MC), will decide the date for a meeting of the councillors for conducting elections for the two posts.”

Notably, the two posts had fallen vacant after the expiry of the two-and-a-half year tenure of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor in mid-October.

Though the elections should have been held prior to the completion of their terms, infighting among the Congress councillors delayed the elections in Solan.

The two key posts in the Solan MC were held by the Congress, which has a majority of nine of the 17 councillors in the House.

Despite having a majority, the Congress was a divided house where two factions were vying to secure the two key posts. Mayor Punam Grover and Deputy Mayor Rajeev Kaura faced opposition from a section of Congress councillors throughout their tenure.

Since the post of the Mayor was reserved for a woman scheduled caste candidate, Punam Grover was elected for the first two-and-a-half year term in April 2021.

Kaura occupied the post for a tenure of two-and-a-half year as no unanimity could be achieved within the party for the next candidate.

The infighting among the Congress had reached its zenith when an unsuccessful attempt was made by four Congress councillors to bring a no-confidence motion against the Mayor and Deputy Mayor in October 2022 with the support of seven BJP councillors. This further widened the chasm between the two factions of the Congress.

The Congress failed to act against the four erring councillors for bringing the no-confidence motion thus inviting the ire of the other councillors. Both factions did not see eye to eye with each other and this became a major challenge for the party to retain the two posts.

In a bid to benefit from this divided house of the Congress, the opposition BJP will try to secure at least one of the two top posts by roping in the support of at least one faction. It remains to be seen whether the Congress would manage to retain the two top posts or lose them owing to factionalism.

#Dharamsala #Mandi #Palampur #Solan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab farmers begin indefinite strike on Jalandhar-Phagwara highway over sugarcane rates

2
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet rejig: Meet Hayer loses most of his portfolios, Chetan Singh Jouramajra benefits

3
World Cup 2023

Video: PM Modi cheers up Indian players in dressing room after World Cup finals loss; hugs Shami, asks Bumrah if he speaks Gujarati

4
Delhi

Supreme Court tells Delhi govt to transfer Rs 415 crore from funds allocated for advertisements to transport project

5
Sports

Virat Kohli says goodbye to long-standing manager Bunty Sajdeh after World Cup final

6
India

PM means Panauti Modi: Rahul Gandhi on India’s World Cup loss; BJP hits back

7
India

Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Stalled operation resumes, focus back on horizontal drilling; trapped workers come on camera

8
Haryana

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim walks out of Rohtak jail on furlough

9
Punjab

Air pollution: Supreme Court suggests stopping paddy MSP for stubble burning farmers

10
Punjab

'Issue of stubble-burning, a major cause of Delhi air pollution, can be addressed'

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Top News

Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages

Israel agrees to 4-day ceasefire, Hamas to release 50 hostages

150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails will also be...

North Korea says it put a military spy satellite into orbit on third try

North Korea says it put a military spy satellite into orbit on third try

US condemned the launch, saying it ‘raises tensions and risk...

Rescue timeline can range from 2.5 to 40 days: Govt

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescue timeline can range from 2.5 to 40 days, says Govt

Don’t sensationalise OPs, TV channels told

Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda

Punjab Police arrest 3 persons linked to ISI-controlled Pakistan-based terror module in Bathinda

The arrested persons were in contact with persons currently ...

Manipur clashes ‘political problem’; violence will continue until 4,000 looted arms recovered: Eastern Army Commander

Manipur clashes ‘political problem’; violence will continue until 4,000 looted arms recovered: Eastern Army Commander

More than 180 people have lost their lives in Manipur ethnic...


Cities

View All

Parmal harvesting nearly over, no fresh arrival in Amritsar district mandis

Parmal harvesting nearly over, no fresh arrival in Amritsar district mandis

Punjab Biotech Incubator opens pilot plant for farmers, exporters

SGPC flays Centre for not appointing 2 Sikh advocates, recommended by Supreme Court, as judges

Public to face more trouble as ministerial staff extend strike in Amritsar

Festivities over, Amritsar MC launches anti-encroachment drive

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, ‘kills’ himself

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, 'kills' himself

Bathinda: Call for burning stubble after 3.30 pm, probe on

Miscreants snatch purse in Bathinda

PGI incident turns out to be attempted honour killing

PGI incident turns out to be attempted honour killing

Revisiting Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration to study vehicle preferences of residents

Chandigarh: CAT puts results of 'OBC-Male' category on hold

Youth dies in clash near Baltana liquor vend, four juveniles held

Panchkula residents nabbed for snatching

Don’t make farmer the villain, but stop MSP to check fires: SC

Don't make farmer the villain, but stop MSP on paddy to check farm fires: Supreme Court

Student unions for NEP overhaul

Supreme Court orders Delhi to transfer Rs 415 cr from advertisement budget for RRTS project

Man held for pro-Khalistan graffiti

Man kills son, attempts suicide

Farmers lay siege to highway, commuters stuck in snarl-ups

Farmers lay siege to highway, commuters stuck in snarl-ups

Indefinite stir spells chaos on city roads

Vehicle thief, scrap dealer in police net

Jalandhar, Jamshedpur schools enter quarters

Swapan Sharma assumes charge as police chief

Paddy records highest yield in three years, up 7% from 2022

Paddy records highest yield in three years, up 7% from 2022

3 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

482 black spots eliminated, 281 new identified in state

Ludhiana: Panic among traders over kidnapping cases

Youth nabbed with 510 grams of heroin

Kultar Singh Sandhwan invites youth to take part in politics

Kultar Singh Sandhwan invites youth to take part in politics

Navjot Singh Sidhu attacks Punjab Govt over illegal mining

Former JNU prof delivers lecture on Kabir at Punjabi University

Play by Delhi group marks Day 6 of National Theatre Festival

Patiala district administration extends ban on Chinese kite string