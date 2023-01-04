Additional complex of Himachal HC inaugurated

Shimla, January 3
Chief Justice AA Sayed inaugurated an additional complex of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh here today.
After the abolition of the HP State Administrative Tribunal in 2019, its cases along with employees were transferred to the High Court. The matter was taken up with the state government to address the problem of space constraint after the aforesaid development. The government agreed to transfer the possession of the building of the Udhyog Bhawan, Department of Industries, to the High Court on “as is where is basis” in lieu of the possession of the old and new Majitha House buildings of the erstwhile tribunal.
The Department of Industries had vacated the Udhyog Bhawan building, which the Chief Justice inaugurated as the additional complex of the High Court. Judges of the High Court, namely Justice Sabina, Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Justice Vivek Singh Thakur, Justice Ajay Mohan Goel, Justice Sandeep Sharma, Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua, Justice Satyen Vaidya, Justice Sushil Kukreja and Justice Virender Singh were present on the occasion.
Anup Kumar Rattan, Advocate General, Ankush Dass Sood, president of the HP High Court Bar Association, Balram Sharma, Deputy Solicitor General, and members of the High Court Bar Association, officers and officials of the High Court Registry also attended the function.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann
‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...
President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters
Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...
Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment
The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...
Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region
Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...
Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them
Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...