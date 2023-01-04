Additional complex of Himachal HC inaugurated

Our Correspondent

Shimla, January 3

Chief Justice AA Sayed inaugurated an additional complex of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh here today.

After the abolition of the HP State Administrative Tribunal in 2019, its cases along with employees were transferred to the High Court. The matter was taken up with the state government to address the problem of space constraint after the aforesaid development. The government agreed to transfer the possession of the building of the Udhyog Bhawan, Department of Industries, to the High Court on “as is where is basis” in lieu of the possession of the old and new Majitha House buildings of the erstwhile tribunal.

The Department of Industries had vacated the Udhyog Bhawan building, which the Chief Justice inaugurated as the additional complex of the High Court. Judges of the High Court, namely Justice Sabina, Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Justice Vivek Singh Thakur, Justice Ajay Mohan Goel, Justice Sandeep Sharma, Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua, Justice Satyen Vaidya, Justice Sushil Kukreja and Justice Virender Singh were present on the occasion.

Anup Kumar Rattan, Advocate General, Ankush Dass Sood, president of the HP High Court Bar Association, Balram Sharma, Deputy Solicitor General, and members of the High Court Bar Association, officers and officials of the High Court Registry also attended the function.

#Shimla