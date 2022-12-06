Additional fee for special classes wrong: Parents

Shimla, December 5
The Student Parent Forum has slammed the decision of a few private schools to demand Rs 3,000 for arranging special classes for the students of Class X and XII in February.
“These schools have already taken the fee for the entire academic year from the students. So why are they demanding Rs 3,000 for these classes,” said Vijender Mehra, convener of the forum.
He said in government schools also teachers held special classes for students appearing in board exams but no additional fee was charged. “The decision of private schools is just another way of looting the parents. If the schools don’t take back their decision, our forum will gherao the Education Directorate,” said Mehra.
