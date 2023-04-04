Address anomalies in OROP: United Front

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 3

The United Front of Ex-servicemen has urged the Central government to provide equal benefits of Old Pension Scheme to ex-servicemen and address the anomalies in the one rank, one pension (OROP) scheme.

The front members submitted a memorandum of their demand to the Central government in most of the districts of the state through deputy commissioners today. This was stated by retired captain Jagdeesh Verma.

Verma said in the current format, the retired commissioned officers of defence services were getting major benefit and ex-servicemen below the rank of Major would get meagre benefits.

Verma said that the United Front would raise its voice against anomalies in the OROP and other discrepancies on various platforms. He said that the recent notification released by the Ministry of Defence provide meagre enhancement in pension of jawans up to the rank of Havildar, while there was cut in pension of Naib Subedar and Honorary Captains. He said that 90 per cent fund released by the government was consumed in the pension of higher ranks alone.