ADGP reviews poll readiness in Mandi

Mandi, October 8

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Abhishek Trivedi held an election review meeting with the district police authorities in Mandi district yesterday to chalk out a strategy to strengthen the law and order situation during the elections.

The meeting was attended by Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri and all gazetted and supervisory officers of this district.

Trivedi directed the district police authorities to ensure monitoring of hyper-sensitive and sensitive polling booths. Distilleries and bottling plants should be identified and their activities should be closely monitored. Police personnel on election duty should be briefed about election material like ballot units, VVPATs, EVMs, etc.