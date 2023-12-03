Administration prepares to deal with snow

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 2

To ensure that the residents and tourists do not face any inconvenience during the snowfall season, the district administration has done preparations in advance. The city has been divided into five zones and officials and employees of different departments have been assigned work in these zones.

From every department, one nodal officer (total 26 nodal officers) has been assigned work in every zone. The Deputy Commissioner has issued directions to officials of the PWD, the NHAI and the Shimla MC to ensure timely road clearance during snowfall season. He also instructed to ensure required machinery, equipment and calcium chloride, sand and other material required during snowfall season.

The SDMs have been told to ensure availability of food supply, diesel stock and other essential items for residents living in remote areas of the district. For emergency situation, people can call on disaster management helpline number 1077 and SMC’s helpline 1916. Joint meetings of different departments are being conducted in regular intervals these days to ensure complete preparedness ahead of snowfall.

Meanwhile, the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has also started preparations ahead of snowfall season and Rs 70 lakh have been earmarked for road clearance and other works. Apart from buying new machinery and equipment, more than 150 workers would be deployed in different parts of the city. For early melting of snow, calcium chloride would be sprinkled.

The MC, apart from one JCB machine of its own, would take JCB machines from contractors for road clearance. And for interior or congested areas, snow robots would be used to clear roads and pathways. The civic body has two snow robots and planning to purchase two more.

