Administration sounds alert over expanding lake threat in Sainj Valley

The administration has expressed serious concern over an expanding lake formed by a landslide near Sharan in Jiva Nala in the Sainj Valley of Kullu district. In response to the potential threat, a team from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has been dispatched to assess the situation.

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On Thursday, 12 SDMA personnel, who had already been stationed in the Sainj Valley in anticipation of monsoon-related emergencies, visited the lake to evaluate the risk. The team carried out a detailed inspection, documenting the site through photographs and video footage while examining technical options to prevent any potential disaster.

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The lake was formed in 2023 after a hillside collapsed near Sharan village. Since then, it has continued to expand each year. With the onset of this year’s monsoon, fresh landslides have once again blocked the natural flow of water. Although some water is draining from one side of the lake, a substantial volume remains trapped, raising fears of a sudden breach and flash flooding among local residents.

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Budh Ram, president of the Sainj Valley Development Committee, said the lake poses a serious threat to settlements along the Jiva Nala and Pin Parvati rivers. He identified Nadahara Vihali, Siund, Soti, Sainj, Bakshahal, Kharatla, Treheda, Talara, Sapangani, Bihali and Larji among the villages that could be affected if the lake breaches.

Raila-II panchayat president Daabe Ram Rana confirmed that the SDMA team had been deployed to assess the situation. He urged the administration to take timely and appropriate measures to mitigate the risk.

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Pankaj Sharma, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Banjar, said the inspection would help the administration accurately assess the level of threat and determine the necessary course of action. “The inspection will help us determine the extent of the risk so that timely and appropriate measures can be taken,” he said.

The administration is closely monitoring the situation as the monsoon season progresses, with the safety of downstream communities remaining its top priority.