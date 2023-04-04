Administrative work redistributed among judges

Shimla, April 3
The Acting Chief Justice Sabina has redistributed the administrative and executive business pertaining to civil and sessions divisions in the state amongst the judges of the high court from immediate effect. The work of Civil and Sessions Division, Shimla division, has been assigned to Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan.
The administrative and executive work of Civil and Sessions Division, Kangra, at Dharamshala has been assigned to Justice Vivek Singh Thakur. Justice Ajay Mohan Goel will look after the work of Civil and Sessions Division, Mandi. The charge of Una and Solan divisions has been given to Justice Sandeep Sharma.
The work of Hamirpur and Kullu districts has been assigned to Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua. The work of Chamba and Bilaspur districts has been assigned to Justice Satyen Vaidya.
Justice Sushil Kukreja will look after the work of Civil and Sessions Division, Sirmaur at Nahan.
