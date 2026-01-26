Administrators appointed in 47 local bodies

The government has issued orders to appoint administrators in 47 Urban Local Bodies which finished their tenure on January 18. The Executive Officer will be the administrator in municipal councils while secretary will be the administrator in nagar panchayats. The elections to these ULBs were due with the panchayat polls. The government had sought to delay these polls in view of the disaster in the state. The high court has already instructed the state to conduct the elections before April 30. As the ULBs have already completed their five year tenure, the administrators have been appointed to manage the work till the elections are held.

