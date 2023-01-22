Admn gears up for CM's visit on Statehood Day

Hamirpur, January 21
The district administration is gearing up for the maiden visit of CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to his home district on Statehood Day on January 25.
Sunil Sharma Bittu, Political Adviser to CM, along with DC Debasweta Banik and SP Akriti Sharma reviewed the arrangements being made at a school ground here on Friday.
Banik said the administration would try its best to ensure successful conduct of the Statehood Day celebrations. She added that waterproof tents would be put up and the venue could be shifted to the Town Hall auditorium in case of rainfall.
Schools and youth clubs have been told to prepare cultural items.
