Kullu Admn removes slum dwellers from Beas banks

Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU, APRIL 4

The district administration got the slum area on the Beas banks in Bhuntar vacated from migrants today. The migrants had illegally built about 150 shanties on the river banks and about 500 people were camping there. They were settled on the Beas banks from Bhuntar’s Bailey Bridge to the truck union area.

Earlier, the administration had issued a notice on

March 2 asking the migrants to vacate the place by March 9 otherwise they would be removed forcibly. The slum dwellers approached the administration and pleaded that there were around 40 students in the slum and they were having their final examinations. They made a written submission seeking time till the examinations of their wards were over after which they will vacate the area. The administration allowed their plea and extended the time till April 3.

Kullu SDM Vikas Shukla said that the entire area was vacated and migrants were deported in 10 trucks and other vehicles with their belongings. He said that some went to Gaderi and Sundernagar while most of them went to Punjab. He said that Bhuntar Municipal Council had been directed to fence the area to prevent encroachment in future.

The place where migrants were camping in Bhuntar by making illegal settlements is the confluence of Parbati and Beas rivers. Many deities of the valley come for the royal bath at the confluence of these rivers. But due to the settlement of migrants, the confluence was being spoiled by filth and the purity and sanctity of the area was being affected. It was hurting the religious sentiments of people.

All the filth and effluents generated were going into the Beas. The migrants defecated in the open. They were polluting the rivers and violating the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Their strength was increasing day-by-day and they had become a major concern in maintaining law and order.

The government tried to evict the slum dwellers many times but without success. The administration got the area vacated today. The administration has decided to get other migrants’ illegal colonies in Kullu vacated in a phased manner.