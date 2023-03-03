Admn reviews rehab steps for Luhri project-hit families

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 2

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg presided over a meeting of a rehabilitation and resettlement committee of Luhri Hydro Electric Power Project (Stage-I) in Anni subdivision today.

The DC directed the project management to safeguard the interests of the project-hit families. To ensure rehabilitation of displaced families, he instructed the project management to mark land and give it to the families who have become landless due to the acquisition of land for the project.

He also directed a committee, formed under the chairmanship of the Nirmand Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), to mark land for re-establishment of water sources, streams, water pipelines, common roads, cremation grounds and bridges. Approval was also accorded to an amendment in the employment policy made by the committee for the project-affected people and it was decided to be sent to the state government for approval.

The officer instructed the Nirmand SDM to assess the cracks and damages caused to the houses due to the construction of the project, so that compensation can be provided to them.

The officials were apprised that the Agriculture and Horticulture Department has completed the assessment of the damage caused to crops due to dust from the construction site.