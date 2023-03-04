District administration of Bilaspur to check muck dumping into Govind Sagar Lake

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 3

The district administration of Bilaspur has taken cognisance of the dumping of muck in Govind Sagar Lake by a company constructing a four-lane road nearby.

People affected by the project have made repeated complaints to the district administration about the illegal dumping of muck and debris into the lake. They alleged the company had dumped debris in the tributaries as well.

Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain has reportedly taken a serious note of the issue and asked SDM Abhishek Kumar Garg to visit the area and submit a report.

The area around the Tunnu bridge and tunnel is the most-affected. The tributaries between Bhager and Jarol have been adversely affected as debris was thrown into various rivulets and streams.

The SDM said he visited the site near Tunnu bridge and tunnel and directed the construction company to install crate wire protection and undertake plantation. The firm was directed to dump muck and debris only at designated locations.