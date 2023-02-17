Admn to honour women achievers

Chamba, February 16
The district administration has decided to honour women who are doing excellent work on International Women’s Day on March 8. Men working for the empowerment of women will also be honoured at the district-level programme.
Deputy Commissioner DC Rana said this while reviewing the progress of various programmes being implemented under the aegis of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department here today.
The deputy commissioner issued instructions to all stakeholders to further increase activities carried out under the ‘beti bachao-beti padhao’ scheme to spread awareness, especially in gram panchayats with a low sex ratio. He asked them to take necessary steps regarding the education, security, respect and rights of girls.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to address global business summit today
It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, academ...
Australia win toss and elect to bat against India in Delhi Test match
Suryakumar Yadav makes way for a fit-again Sheryas Iyer in t...
Who is Neal Mohan, the Indian-American set to head YouTube?
Susan Wojcicki step down as CEO of YouTube
Air India will require more than 6,500 pilots for 470 planes
Seeking to expand fleet as well as operations, the airline h...
Beware while searching for phone numbers on Internet; it could be a trap
While the victim is busy filling his name, number and paying...