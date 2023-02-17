Admn to honour women achievers

Our Correspondent

Chamba, February 16

The district administration has decided to honour women who are doing excellent work on International Women’s Day on March 8. Men working for the empowerment of women will also be honoured at the district-level programme.

Deputy Commissioner DC Rana said this while reviewing the progress of various programmes being implemented under the aegis of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department here today.

The deputy commissioner issued instructions to all stakeholders to further increase activities carried out under the ‘beti bachao-beti padhao’ scheme to spread awareness, especially in gram panchayats with a low sex ratio. He asked them to take necessary steps regarding the education, security, respect and rights of girls.