Adopt rain, snow water harvesting, says Dy CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 16

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri at a meeting of the Jal Shakti Department here today stressed the need for water conservation to cope with its shortage in the future.

He said, “There is need to lay more emphasis on rain and snow water harvesting, groundwater recharge and source stability.” He added, “To conserve water and maintain its quality, officials should organise awareness programmes. We should also try to protect and preserve traditional water bodies.”

Agnihotri said that besides drinking water, the department needs to focus on providing more irrigational facilities. “With the aim of improving area under irrigation, rapid re-assessment will be done,” he added.

He said that every officer of the level of Executive Engineer should adopt at least three schemes each and the Superintending Engineer to the Engineer-in-Chief should adopt at least one big scheme so that the quality of work could be improved. “Priority areas should also be defined and all officers should work in coordination to avoid any hindrance in development works,” he added.