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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Advancements in AI, power engineering discussed during conference at NIT-Hamirpur

Advancements in AI, power engineering discussed during conference at NIT-Hamirpur

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Hamirpur, Updated At : 02:16 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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International Conference on Power and Intelligent Control concludes at NIT Hamirpur.
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The Department of Electrical Engineering of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hamirpur, organised the second International Conference on Power and Intelligent Control Systems in the hybrid mode on Friday. HM Suryawanshi, Director the NIT, said that the conference provided a platform for researchers, academicians, industry professionals, and students to discuss recent advancements in power engineering, control and automation and Artificial Intelligence.

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OP Rahi, Head of Department of Electrical Engineering, Bharat Bhusan Sharma, Ram Niwash Mahia, Katam Nishanth and Pankaj K. Mishra collectively convened the conference. Rahi said that the conference received around 590 research papers from different parts of India and abroad and 95 papers were presented during various technical sessions after peer review and registration. The technical sessions covered important themes such as power systems, power electronics, renewable energy, control systems, robotics and intelligent control, machine learning, AI in electrical engineering, signal processing and other allied emerging areas.

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He said that eminent speakers, including Prof Patrick Wheeler from the University of Nottingham, UK; Prof NP Padhy, Director of MNIT, Jaipur; Prof Asha Rani and Prof Vijander Singh of the NSUT, New Delhi, addressed the participants. Other keynote talks were delivered by Prof Sukumar Mishra, Director of the IIT, Dhanbad, and Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director of the NIT, Warangal, while Prof Ujjwal Kumar Kalla of the NIT, New Delhi, delivered an invited talk.

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Prof Suryawanshi said that the conference was expected to further strengthen research activities and academic collaborations in electrical engineering and allied disciplines. He added that the NIT-Hamirpur was continuously working on the upgrade of research and development programmes and improving facilities on the campus.

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