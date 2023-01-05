Advisory issued after black ice on Manali-Leh road

Mandi, January 4
The district administration, Lahaul and Spiti, has issued an advisory for the general public in the wake of black ice on the Manali-Leh highway between Solang nullah and Atal tunnel during morning and evening hours.
Keeping in view the road condition, all locals and Pangi-bound vehicles are allowed (except trucks) to travel from Atal tunnel to Solang nullah (vice versa) from 9 am to 4 pm only without any restriction.
Lahaul and Spiti Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta said that for tourists only 4x4 vehicles are allowed to travel from Atal tunnel to Solang nullah (vice versa) from 9 am to 4 pm till further orders. Police department of Lahaul and Manali will manage the traffic.
“Due to inclement weather, locals and tourists are advised to be very cautious while travelling on the Manali-Leh highway via Atal tunnel towards Lahaul valley,” the DC said.
