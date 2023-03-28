Advisory on Covid-19, influenza

Our Correspondent

Una, March 27

The Una district Health Department today issued an advisory on prevention of the spread of Covid-19 and influenza virus.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Manju Behl said in a press note that Covid-19 cases had gone up in the district, while H3N2 influenza infections had also been reported in some areas. There was, however, no need to panic, only certain precautions need to be taken, he added.

The CMO said cough, cold, breathlessness, vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach ache and fever were the main symptoms of these infections. The elderly and those having low immunity or suffering from life-threatening diseases, need to be cautious and should seek immediate medical assistance in case of any symptoms.

Dr Manju said people should regularly sanitise their hands, cover their face with cloth while coughing or sneezing, avoid spitting in the open and wear face mask at public places.