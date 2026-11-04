DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Afghan folk dance steals show at Pinegrove function

Afghan folk dance steals show at Pinegrove function

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:05 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chief guest Dr Jagpreet Singh, Headmaster, Doon School, Dehradun takes salute of a parade.
Advertisement

Pinegrove School today concluded the three-day celebrations marking its 35th annual function, which showcased artistic brilliance, creative expression and exceptional talent among students.

After days of meticulous preparation and rehearsals, students lit up the stage with captivating performances, boundless energy and confidence. Each presentation reflected their dedication, imagination and artistic abilities, making the celebrations a showcase of the school’s vibrant spirit and diverse talents.

Advertisement

The third day of the celebrations was held at the school’s sprawling field in the presence of chief guest Dr Jagpreet Singh, Headmaster, Doon School, Dehradun, and guest of honour Dr Rakesh Alfred, Headmaster, Bishop Cotton School, Shimla.

Advertisement

The parade, marked by discipline and precision, was reviewed by Dr Jagpreet Singh. The boys’ Brass Band added to the grandeur of the occasion with an impressive musical performance. The gymnastics display highlighted the young performers’ dexterity and grace, followed by a daring performance in which students dived through a Ring of Fire. The celebrations culminated in a spectacular Afghan folk dance presented by 130 young Grovians. The performance brought together elements of Pashtun spirit, Baloch tradition and the unifying whirl of Attan.

In his address, Dr Jagpreet Singh urged students not to limit their ambitions by believing that “the sky is the limit”. He said no goal was insurmountable and encouraged them to read widely, move beyond their comfort zones, accept failure as a stepping stone to success and take responsibility for shaping their own destinies.Appreciating Pinegrove School’s achievements in a relatively short span, he commended its ethos of nurturing not only successful individuals but also well-rounded personalities who could lead fulfilling lives while upholding strong values.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts