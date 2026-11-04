Afghan folk dance steals show at Pinegrove function

Pinegrove School today concluded the three-day celebrations marking its 35th annual function, which showcased artistic brilliance, creative expression and exceptional talent among students.

After days of meticulous preparation and rehearsals, students lit up the stage with captivating performances, boundless energy and confidence. Each presentation reflected their dedication, imagination and artistic abilities, making the celebrations a showcase of the school’s vibrant spirit and diverse talents.

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The third day of the celebrations was held at the school’s sprawling field in the presence of chief guest Dr Jagpreet Singh, Headmaster, Doon School, Dehradun, and guest of honour Dr Rakesh Alfred, Headmaster, Bishop Cotton School, Shimla.

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The parade, marked by discipline and precision, was reviewed by Dr Jagpreet Singh. The boys’ Brass Band added to the grandeur of the occasion with an impressive musical performance. The gymnastics display highlighted the young performers’ dexterity and grace, followed by a daring performance in which students dived through a Ring of Fire. The celebrations culminated in a spectacular Afghan folk dance presented by 130 young Grovians. The performance brought together elements of Pashtun spirit, Baloch tradition and the unifying whirl of Attan.

In his address, Dr Jagpreet Singh urged students not to limit their ambitions by believing that “the sky is the limit”. He said no goal was insurmountable and encouraged them to read widely, move beyond their comfort zones, accept failure as a stepping stone to success and take responsibility for shaping their own destinies.Appreciating Pinegrove School’s achievements in a relatively short span, he commended its ethos of nurturing not only successful individuals but also well-rounded personalities who could lead fulfilling lives while upholding strong values.