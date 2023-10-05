Afghanistan team arrives, to clash with Bangladesh on Oct 7

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 4

The Afghanistan cricket team was accorded a warm welcome by officials of the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) as it arrived at the Gaggal airport today.

Afghanistan is set to clash with Bangladesh on October 7 at the Dharamsala stadium. This will be the first of the five ICC World Cup matches scheduled to be held here.

As per the ICC schedule the matches are: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (October 7), England vs Bangladesh (October 10), South Africa vs qualifier 1 (October 15), India vs New Zealand (October 22) and Australia vs New Zealand (October 28).

There seems to be not much enthusiasm among spectators for this tie as the hoteliers have reported only 40 per cent bookings around the match day. However, they are expecting walk-in guests as the match is scheduled to be held on the weekend.

