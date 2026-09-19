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Home / Himachal Pradesh / After 10 days with plastic can stuck on head, young bear rescued in Dalhousie

After 10 days with plastic can stuck on head, young bear rescued in Dalhousie

The sub-adult bear had apparently got its head stuck in the can while feeding in the Dalhousie cantonment area

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Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 07:30 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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Dalhousie DFO Kuldip Singh Jamwal said a forest guard spotted the bear early in the morning and immediately alerted the authorities, triggering a rescue operation. Photo: Video grabs
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A young female bear that had been wandering around Dalhousie for nearly 10 days with a plastic can stuck over its head was finally rescued by Forest Department on Saturday after a six-hour operation.

The sub-adult bear had apparently got its head stuck in the can while feeding in the Dalhousie cantonment area. Despite being spotted in the area on and off, forest officials could not trace the animal until Saturday morning.

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Dalhousie DFO Kuldip Singh Jamwal said a forest guard spotted the bear early in the morning and immediately alerted the authorities, triggering a rescue operation.

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“The bear was finally located near the bus stand, where forest staff managed to capture it after a sustained operation. A team of wildlife officials was summoned from Chamba to assist in the operation, which managed to tranquilise it before safely placing it in a cage. The plastic can was carefully removed from its head and the animal was safely released into its natural habitat,” Jamwal said.

He said the bear was in good health despite having spent several days with the can stuck over its head.

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The unusual sighting near the busy bus stand drew attention as the animal struggled to move around with its vision obstructed. Forest staff, however, managed to keep the situation under control and prevent the animal from coming into close contact with people.

The DFO said the operation involved carefully securing the bear before removing the can to ensure it was not injured.

The incident also highlights the risks discarded containers pose to wildlife in areas adjoining forests and human settlements.

Dalhousie, surrounded by dense forest areas, frequently witnesses movement of wild animals into human habitations. Forest Department has appealed to residents and tourists not to approach wild animals if spotted and to immediately inform forest officials so the animals can be safely rescued and relocated when necessary.

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