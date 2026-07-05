After 18 tremors in June, experts warn of big seismic risk in Kangra-Chamba

The earthquake-prone Kangra-Chamba region witnessed 18 earthquakes during June, once again highlighting the area’s high seismic vulnerability. Seismologists have cautioned that the region remains subject to experiencing a major earthquake exceeding magnitude 7.0, urging authorities and residents to strengthen disaster preparedness.

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According to seismic records, tremors ranging from 2.1 to 5.0 magnitude were recorded between June 5 and June 29. The strongest earthquake, measuring 5.0, struck on June 5.

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Experts say the Himalayan region is one of the most active seismic belts in the world due to the continuous collision between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

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A report of the Seismology Department recalls the devastating Kangra earthquake of April 4, 1905, which measured approximately 7.8, and remains one of the deadliest tremors in Indian history. It claimed 20,000 human lives and caused widespread destruction across the region, razing one lakh houses.

The report cites earthquake researchers who have warned that seismic activity in the Kangra region should not be ignored. Although small earthquakes do not necessarily indicate that a major earthquake is imminent, they underline the need for constant monitoring and preparedness.

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The warning is supported by findings from the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad, which has previously identified the Kangra-Chamba-Dharamsala belt among areas with the potential for a future high-magnitude earthquake.

Experts have urged residents to remain alert without panicking. They stress the importance of earthquake-resistant construction, regular disaster preparedness drills and public awareness to minimise casualties and property damage in the event of a major seismic event.

Authorities have also been advised to ensure strict compliance with building safety norms and strengthen emergency response systems in this highly sensitive Himalayan region. Experts have expressed concern over the decision of the state government allowing 10-storeyed buildings in Himachal.