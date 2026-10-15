After 3 decades, NCC microlight lands at Bhuntar airport

In a landmark moment for Kullu district, an NCC microlight aircraft designated for the local unit landed at the Bhuntar airport on Wednesday, paving the way for aviation training for the youth of the valley.

Group Captain Baljinder Singh Gill, Commanding Officer of 4 Punjab Air Squadron (NCC), Ludhiana, and Wing Commander Kunal Sharma, Commanding Officer of 1 HP Air Squadron (NCC), Kullu, flew the aircraft. The arrival of the plane marked the culmination of nearly three decades of sustained efforts to establish a flying training facility for NCC cadets in the region.

Advertisement

Though two two-seater microlight aircraft were allotted to the Kullu NCC unit in 2018, they could not be brought to Bhuntar due to the absence of a connecting taxiway. A hangar constructed by the state government in 2012 remained unused for years due to the lack of taxiway, forcing Himachal cadets to travel to Patiala and Pinjore for flying training. The arrangement was particularly challenging for girl cadets, whose families were reluctant to send them outside the state.

Advertisement

A breakthrough came in 2022 when the NCC approached the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in New Delhi, which agreed to construct the required taxi track at an estimated cost of Rs 57 lakh.

In 2023, the state government sanctioned Rs 50 lakh through the Local Area Development Authority (LADA) for the repair and maintenance of the deteriorating hangar. The Deputy Commissioner of Kullu reviewed the repair work in March 2024 and directed the officials concerned to expedite the pending estimates.

Advertisement

In April 2025, the Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh, accompanied by Wing Commander Sharma, inspected the facility. By then, Rs 1.5 crore had been invested in the project, while an additional Rs 75 lakh was sanctioned for its completion.

Group Captain A Bhardwaj and Wing Commander Sharma conducted a successful route reconnaissance and trial landing of an SW 80 Virus microlight aircraft in October 2025, establishing the airstrip’s suitability for NCC training operations. In March 2026, the NCC hangar also cleared a crucial security inspection by a Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) team from the Chandigarh regional directorate.

Wing Commander Sharma played a key role in advancing the project, persistently coordinating with the state Education Department and the Kullu district authorities to expedite the long-pending memorandum of understanding with the AAI.

Around 50 NCC cadets and officers in uniform witnessed the historic landing. The operationalisation of the facility is expected to make aviation training more accessible to the local youth, encourage greater participation among girl cadets and inspire students to pursue careers in the Indian Air Force and civil aviation.

The milestone also highlights the importance of sustained institutional coordination in strengthening youth development and aviation training infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh.