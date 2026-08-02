3 years without regular VC: Uncertainty continues to loom over agriculture varsity in Himachal

Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, one of Himachal Pradesh's premier institutions of agricultural education and research, has been functioning without a regular Vice-Chancellor for nearly three years, raising serious concerns over its academic leadership, research planning and administrative stability.

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The post of VC has remained vacant since the retirement of Dr HK Chaudhary in August 2023. Despite repeated expectations that the state government would appoint a full-time academic head, no regular appointment has been made. Instead, the university has witnessed a series of acting VCs, creating uncertainty in policy decisions and long-term institutional planning.

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During the past three years, three acting VCs have also retired while holding the additional charge, highlighting the prolonged administrative vacuum. Recently, the Himachal Pradesh Government appointed senior IAS officer RD Nazeem as the acting VC, making him the fourth acting head of the university during this period. The latest appointment has once again deferred the selection of a regular VC, a move that has disappointed many within academic circles.

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While talking to The Tribune, faculty members said an agricultural university required the leadership of a distinguished agricultural scientist with proven academic and research credentials rather than prolonged administrative arrangements. They appealed to the CM that while experienced civil servants were capable administrators, universities depended heavily on academic vision, research leadership and scientific decision-making to maintain national and international standards.

The prolonged absence of a permanent VC has affected several important decisions relating to faculty recruitment, research collaborations, infrastructure development and implementation of new academic programmes. The long-term policy initiatives have either been delayed or taken on an ad hoc basis because acting VCs generally avoid major institutional decisions.

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The university, established to promote hill agriculture and serve the farming community of Himachal Pradesh, has earned national recognition for developing improved crop varieties, promoting sustainable farming technologies and providing extension services to farmers across the state. Maintaining its academic reputation requires stable leadership and continuity in governance, said faculty members.

The issue has gained significance as several universities across the country have regular VCs who provide continuity in academic administration, while CSK HPKV continues to function under temporary arrangements. Educational experts believe that prolonged uncertainty at the top could eventually affect the university's national rankings, research output and ability to attract talented faculty and research funding.